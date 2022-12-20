INDIA

J&K L-G chairs meeting on preparations for G20 Summit meetings

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday chaired a meeting to oversee the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit meetings to be held in J&K next year.

“The L-G called for extensive preparations ahead of the G20 meetings, and said the meetings under India’s presidency is also an opportunity to share Jammu and Kashmir’s achievements and showcase its rich cultural heritage,” an official statement said.

Sinha also called for involving students and educational institutions to make the meetings a grand success.

“The L-G has instructed the higher education department to conduct seminars on G20 in universities and educational institutions across the UT,” the statement added.

