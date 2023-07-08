J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that since he took over as Union Territory’s head of administration, 400 government services have been made available online to public under the public services guarantee act.

While addressing a function at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, Sinha said, “Today, almost 400 government services are in online mode under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).

“All services are in auto-escalation mode. If an official fails to provide a birth certificate within 15 days, the matter will automatically reach to his higher ups and action may be initiated which includes fine as well,” the L-G stated.

Speaking about the growth of tourism industry in J&K, the Lt governor said that Srinagar is jam-packed with tourists and he is getting calls about unavailability of rooms almost every day.

“Last year, 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K and this year the number is expected to increase further.”

“Hotel infrastructure will come up at district level too in addition to the tourist resorts of the UT”, he said.

Talking about the various developmental projects, he said, “Before 2020, 9000 developmental projects were completed in a year, and this year the administration is about to complete 93,000 developmental projects.

“The funding cost is almost the same and there is not a major difference”, he asserted.

Speaking about administrative cost cutting, the Lt governor said, “When I took over on August 7, 2020, I decided to abolish the practice of Darbar move which was causing huge costs to the exchequer.

“When the government offices shifted back to Srinagar in May 2021 from Jammu, the decades old practice of Darbar move ended forever. There used to be a practice of ferrying files in 270 trucks from Srinagar to Jammu and vice-versa”.

He also said that the G-20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar held on May 22 to May 24 is an event much talked about across the globe even though similar meetings were held in various parts of the country. He added that the successful conduct of G20 meet was possible only with the support of the local people.

