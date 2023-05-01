INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K L-G inaugurates ‘Governance Camp’ for West Pakistani refugee families

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the ‘Special Governance Camp’ for West Pakistani Refugee families at Chakroi, RS Pura in Jammu.

Addressing a gathering, the Lt Governor said the special Governance Camp aims to resolve grievances, verification of pending cases, awareness about various welfare and self-employment schemes and a placement drive with a focus on eligible candidates from displaced families.

“Article 370 and 35A denied political rights and other benefits to West Pakistani Refugee families and prevented their scope of progression and upward mobility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided them with the rights enjoyed by other citizens of the country and they are no longer treated as refugees,” the Lt. Governor said.

Sinha also shared the UT Administration’s resolve to extend the benefits of government schemes to their families.

“The government is working with dedication and commitment to realise the dreams of the community. It is a fresh dawn, which offers the people limitless possibilities and new hope to youth. We will ensure they become architects of Jammu and Kashmir’s strong and prosperous tomorrow,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the government’s commitment to work for the larger interest of the displaced families.

“The Governance camp will act as an institutional structure to effectively resolve all the pending cases within a time-frame and mitigate the problems of farmers. Our thrust will be on measures for economic and social development, social justice and equality,” observed the Lt. Governor.

Ownership rights of lands to West Pakistani Refugees will be ensured by the UT administration on the directions of the Central Government, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor further assured every possible support and assistance from the government to the youth of West Pakistani refugee families in their entrepreneurial and business ventures.

He also said all the opportunities for skill development and sports will be provided for the youth.

20230501-212005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA visits site of attack on army vehicle in J&K

    Fire erupts in Delhi supermarket, no injuries

    MP: Khandwa tense after Hanuman’s idol installed in Muslim house

    K’taka honour killing: Girl blamed her parents in last call to...