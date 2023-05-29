INDIA

J&K L-G inaugurates Jambu Zoo at Nagrota, announces free entry for a month

The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Monday inaugurated the Jambu Zoo at Nagrota in Jammu district.

“This much-awaited addition to the tourist destinations of J&K — spread over an area spanning 70 hactres — was taken up under the Languishing Project, and it shall attract both local residents and tourists visiting the Union Territory,” Sinha said.

The scenic beauty around the first-of-its-kind full-fledged zoo in the UT will make it a unique tourist destination, he added.

At the inaugural event, the L-G also spoke on the development journey of J&K, highlighting the efforts to develop better facilities for the locals as well as for the visiting tourists and improving the quality of living for all.

“We have broken fresh grounds to enable faster growth. We are now at a stage where we need to accelerate this growth, make it more inclusive, and convert the UT’s potential into reality,” Sinha said.

“With successful conduct of the G20 Summit, J&K has entered a new era of opportunities. It is a rare moment and world is applauding J&K’s saga of development. We must work together to keep pace with the rest of the states and contribute to the significant task of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he added.

On the occasion, the L-G announced free entry for all to the zoo for one month.

He also announced that the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Jammu will be dedicated to the people on June 8.

