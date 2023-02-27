Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated power infrastructure projects worth Rs 192 crore, an official said.

The 25 projects which were inaugurated include 22 receiving stations costing Rs 50 crore; Smart Metering project costing Rs 62.88 crore and a Smart Metering App — Smart Bill Sahuliyat, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system at a cost of Rs 79.27 crore.

In the presence of Lt. Governor, KPDCL and JPDCL signed MoUs worth Rs 1,814 crore and Rs 2,174 crore, respectively, with PESL (PGCIL), RECPDCL and NTPC for implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Dedicating the power infrastructure projects to the people, the Lt Governor said the projects inaugurated on Monday will add to the existing distribution capacity and provide quality power supply to the households and existing and upcoming industrial units in the respective areas.

The completion of projects under the MoUs signed on Monday will go a long way to achieve the goal of providing 24 x 7 quality power to the people of Jammu Kashmir, he added.

The projects undertaken for creation of new receiving stations and augmentation of existing stations will ensure quality and reliable power supply to people.

“We have achieved huge capacity addition under Centrally Sponsored Schemes/PMDP projects. Of 195 projects, 135 have been completed and the remaining 60 projects will be completed in coming months,” the Lt. Governor noted.

The power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, which was in shambles for decades, has witnessed a major turnaround with more electricity being supplied, especially the in far-flung areas as compared to the previous years, said the Lt. Governor.

In Kashmir Valley, additional capacities were created during the winter to enable peak demand and 10 per cent more power was supplied as compared to the last year.

For the first time, in a single year, out of total 30 grid stations, 11 stations have been augmented, he added.

“The power supply position in Jammu region has improved after addition of new system capacities. These initiatives exemplify our commitment for inclusive development and to fulfil the needs of the common man,” Sinha added.

