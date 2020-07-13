J&K L-G launches 10 power projects, lays foundation for 7 others

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) In a major boost to the power sector in Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor, G.C. Murmu on Monday e-inaugurated 10 power projects worth Rs 19.51 crore for Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Budgam and Kulgam districts and laid foundation stones for 7 others worth Rs 30.35 crore for Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts.

An official statement said, “During the e-inauguration of these projects, the Lieutenant Governor observed that with the commissioning of new projects sanctioned, the power curtailment in Kashmir would be reduced by 6-8 hours during winter season.”

“Pertinently, during winter season, there used to be 12-16 hours of power curtailment in some parts of Kashmir Division. The commissioning of 12 receiving stations is a great leap forward to improve the capacity constraints from distribution side,” it added.

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal informed that the newly inaugurated projects will benefit around 35,000 households across Kashmir.

Murmu said that the government of J&K is aiming to achieve the larger goal of self-sufficiency in power sector and stressed on concerted efforts towards achieving medium term target of providing reliable power supply to the consumers with no more than 2 hours of power curtailment.

“During the last two years, J&K has witnessed rapid progress in execution and completion of major developmental projects. The projects under PMDP were sanctioned in 2015. However, the work on most of these projects started in the years 2018 and 2019 only, and within a short span of time, these projects are being commissioned,” it said.

The Lieutenant Governor set November 2020 as the deadline for the completion of the 7 projects whose foundation stones were laid. He also advanced the completion target for two power projects from December 2021 to May 2021.

