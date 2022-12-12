Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) at the Raj Bhavan on Monday which was attended by all members of the Shrine Board.

The Lt Governor, who is the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, (SMVDSB) launched various initiatives to provide diverse facilities to the pilgrims and devotees.

He also ascertained progress of the work for ease of devotees and laid emphasis on timely completion of all projects.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor launched a Cottage Policy, Aarti Darshan Policy, 1st edition of ‘Panchang Calendar-2023’ of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

He laid the foundation stone of accommodation facilities for Shrine Board’s employees at Adhkuwari and Banganga and launched multiple donation facilities for the pilgrims.

The CEO, SMVDSB apprised the actions initiated on diverse fronts for hassle free pilgrimage including issuance and verification of RFID cards, effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas, plans for decongestion of the entire track, separation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 500 cameras.

There should be no intertwined movement of the devotees. All the facilities like lockers, bathing areas etc. should be at the same place in the new bhavans. All aspects should be taken into account for the construction of Passenger Ropeway between Tarakote Langar and Sanjichhat, said the Lt. Governor.

The Lt. Governor directed the CEO to take all necessary measures for the safety and security of the pilgrims.

“Safety, convenience and ease of the devotees visiting the shrine remains the top priority of the Shrine Board. Keep 24×7 monitoring on pilgrimage through RFID and CCTV cameras,” said the Lt Governor.

To reform and enhance functions of various departments at the shrine, the Board has approved implementation of Enterprises Resource Planning (ERP) software through TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) to provide an integrated digital solution.

The Board approved the establishment of New Registration Counter at Katra railway station to decongest the existing registration counters and provide convenience and comfort to the pilgrims.

The Lt. Governor also issued directions for building a state-of-the-art registration centre.

