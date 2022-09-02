INDIA

J&K L-G launches, lays foundation for 14 projects of Jammu Smart City

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation for 14 projects of Jammu Smart City worth Rs 113 crore.

Sinha said these projects will facilitate smart living by improving the quality of life, better public services, opportunities for local economic development and easier accessibility for everyone.

Observing that the global framework of smart cities has undergone a paradigm shift in the last two-three years and eco-cities have been envisaged to make the urban infrastructure sustainable, Sinha said that Jammu Smart City projects have ensured that maximum green space is provided to the citizens.

“Our aim is to transform Jammu as an eco-city for sustainable economic activities and to also nurture ecological assets. Six projects have been initiated to harness the benefit of rich ecology, enhance the well-being of citizens and resource efficiency by appropriate strategic approach,” the L-G said.

Sinha also impressed upon multi-stakeholders’ contribution and people’s participation to make the UT’s cities and towns resilient, competitive, and dynamic with strong social infrastructure to tackle the challenges of growing urbanisation.

The projects inaugurated by Sinha included Illumination of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex at a cost of Rs 3.32 crore; digital ad panels at multiple locations across Jammu City costing Rs 3.48 crore; and static ad panels at multiple locations across Jammu City worth Rs 4.95 crore.

Projects for which foundation stones were laid included complete street development from Mubarak Mandi to Raghunath Bazar via Pucca Danga, Moti Bazar, etc. (5.50 km heritage trail) at a cost of Rs 16.18 crore; Canal Road-Talab Tillo complete street development at a cost of Rs 20.21 crore; Blue Green project for Ranbir Canal from BSF Paloura to Pawan Ice Cream (Phase I and II) worth Rs 20.17 crore, and Blue Green project for Tawi Canal Zone 1, from Gorkha Nagar to Railway Station at a cost of Rs 17.83 crore, among others.

