INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K L-G meets family of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists, assures help

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with the family members of Sanjay Sharma on Thursday.

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was killed by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 26.

“The Lt. Governor expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the Martyr and assured every possible assistance and support to the family by the administration,” an official statement said.

On February 28, the terrorist responsible for the killing of Sanjay Sharma, was neutralised during an encounter with the security forces at Padgampura area in Pulwama district.

Sanjay Sharma (40) used to work as a bank ATM guard in the village. He is survived by his wife and three children.

20230406-151602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab man shot and injured by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

    A pic that has seared the winter chill in Lucknow

    President’s Bodyguard horse ‘Virat’ retires from service

    ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ gets huge response in Kerala