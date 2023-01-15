Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha in this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme on Sunday paid tributes to the civilians martyred in the Rajouri terror attack.

“My tributes to civilians martyred in the terror attack in Rajouri. Perpetrators will have to pay a heavy price for their heinous action. Concrete measures are being taken to ensure families of martyrs live a life of dignity. The whole nation stands united in its fight against terror,” said the Lt. Governor.

“We have entered in the New Year united in step and resolve. We have triumphed over several challenges and achieved new milestones in several sectors of the economy in 2022. The new initiatives have helped fulfill the aspirations of the common man,” he added.

“Today, the goal before us is clear. With active public participation, we are treading the path of rapid, inclusive, equitable and sustainable development of Jammu and Kashmir. People’s participation needed for effective implementation of projects on the ground,” he said.

