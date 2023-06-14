INDIA

J&K L-G reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations through Baltal route

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal on Wednesday and reviewed the status of preparedness of Amarnath Yatra annual pilgrimage through the Baltal route.

“The Lt. Governor took appraisal of the arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims,” an official statement said.

“He directed the officials to ensure Yatra Base Camp has an adequate number of doctors, staff, equipment, medicines and oxygen cylinders. BRO was instructed to mobilize resources and finish all works before commencement of Yatra.”

Since Yatra is in difficult terrain at an altitude where the oxygen levels are low, healthcare facilities, care round the clock must be ensured, said the Lt. Governor.

The Lt. Governor impressed upon the officials to ensure communication services on yatra route and night air services.

He further directed for fitting tented accommodations with fire extinguishing equipment.

The Yatra starts from July 1 and will go on till August 31.

Baltal is a camping ground for pilgrims in Ganderbal district of Kashmir.

20230614-162803

