INDIA

J&K L-G reviews construction work of flats for PM Package employees

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan in Srinagar.

The Lt Governor appraised the progress of works being carried out at the site, and directed the officials for timely completion of the project.

The housing colony at Zewan will have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units.

Earlier in April this year, the Lt Governor had inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.

20230514-181802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meghalaya, Tripura polls litmus test for Trinamool’s expansion plans

    Covid slur on Tablighis in medical reference book to be erased...

    Nitin Spinners, multibagger stock of 2021, trading 40% off highs

    Idea behind going early to Australia is to adjust to pace...