Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Power Development Department to review the power situation ahead of the upcoming summer months, an official statement said.

The meeting discussed the various aspects to meet the high electricity demand and a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power.

The L-G directed the officers to strictly implement the decisions taken in the earlier meetings to meet any peak demand and to take proactive actions for robust power distribution and transmission system.

Sinha also directed to the officials launch a campaign against power theft, stating that such cases should be tackled on priority since it is an important aspect to ensure energy security to all.

He also sought a detailed report on the ongoing power sector projects and schemes such as installation of pre-paid metres.

He directed the officers to analyse all the issues such as manpower augmentation and rationalisation to provide better power services to the people of J&K.

Sinha also instructed the officials to complete the augmentation and upgradation work of grid stations on a war footing.

