INDIA

J&K L-G reviews power situation ahead of summer months

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Power Development Department to review the power situation ahead of the upcoming summer months, an official statement said.

The meeting discussed the various aspects to meet the high electricity demand and a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power.

The L-G directed the officers to strictly implement the decisions taken in the earlier meetings to meet any peak demand and to take proactive actions for robust power distribution and transmission system.

Sinha also directed to the officials launch a campaign against power theft, stating that such cases should be tackled on priority since it is an important aspect to ensure energy security to all.

He also sought a detailed report on the ongoing power sector projects and schemes such as installation of pre-paid metres.

He directed the officers to analyse all the issues such as manpower augmentation and rationalisation to provide better power services to the people of J&K.

Sinha also instructed the officials to complete the augmentation and upgradation work of grid stations on a war footing.

20230426-202204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PF trusts of Bengal jute mills to be dismantled, workers linked...

    Farah Khan shares rare throwback pic of KJo in non-designer clothes,...

    Focus on contact tracing, mainly in rural areas: Himachal CM

    Indian women’s hockey team returns to national camp in Bengaluru ahead...