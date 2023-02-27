Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that 40 per cent people in the Union Territory will have to pay no property tax.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here on Monday, Sinha said that the amount of property tax fixed in J&K is 10 times less than that of Dehradun, Ambala and Shimla.

“Shopkeepers will have to pay nominal property tax annually. People must come forward to build a better J&K,” Sinha said.

He said while 40 per cent will have to pay no property tax, remaining 60 per will have to pay between Rs 600 to Rs 1000 per year.

He said there are 2,03,680 households in J&K with less than 1500 square ft area.

He also said that in case of commercial properties, shops with less than 100 square ft area would not pay have to any tax.

J&K government recently announced imposition of property tax.

Political, social and commercial organisations have opposed the announcement, demanding immediate rollback of the decision.

