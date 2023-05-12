J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that renovated markets in Srinagar will look like the best in Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

As part of the smart city project, Sinha inaugurated the renovated Polo View market in Srinagar.

Speaking at the inauguration, the L-G said that Lal Chowk and the old city will have new markets soon.

“People going to these markets will feel as if they are in Delhi, Chandigarh or Mumbai. In the coming days, there would be more new markets under smart city projects,” he said.

Polo View market was completed recently under Smart City project and the shopkeepers have expressed gratitude to the J&K administration for changing the face of the market.

Sinha also visited the temple in the nearby Abi Guzar locality.

Srinagar city is presently undergoing a massive revamp under Smart City Project worth Rs 3,000 crore.

Arun Kumar Mehta, the J&K chief secretary said recently that Srinagar would have been no better than what is going to be.

Under the smart city projects, the J&K administration has laid cycle tracks and kept the cycles available against hourly charges at various points in the city.

Roadside car parkings has also been made available against charges. The famous clock tower known as the Ghanta Ghar in the city centre, Lal Chowk is also being renovated in addition to roads all over the capital city.

