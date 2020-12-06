Canindia News

J&K, Ladakh brace up for another spell of rain, snow

Minimum temperatures rose again on Sunday in J&K and Ladakh due to cloud cover as the two union territories braced up for another spell of rain and snow beginning on Monday.

Weather office has forecast moderate snowfall in J&K and Ladakh between December 7 and 8 with heavy snow at isolated places in the higher reaches.

Authorities in the valley have kept snow clearance machines and emergency staff in readiness to meet any eventuality due to inclement weather although there is no forecast of heavy snowfall in the plains during this period.

Another spell of rain and snow is likely in J&K and Ladakh between December 12 and 13 according to the weather office.

There was marked improvement in night temperatures across the two union territories because of the cloud cover on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 2.8 and minus 3.0 respectively.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 6.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 12.9, Katra 11.2, Batote 7.1, Bannihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 3.7 as the minimum temperatures today.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts on December 21 and will end on January 31.

The perennial water reservoirs of J&K and Ladakh get replenished due to snowfall during this period.

Various water bodies, including rivers, streams, lakes and springs are sustained by these perennial water reservoirs.

Maximum temperatures drop remarkably during Chillai Kalan and most of the time during these 40 days, the maximum temperatures hover around 6-7 degrees Celsius in the valley.

