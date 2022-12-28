JK Lakshmi Cement, one of India’s leading cement manufacturers,

on Wednesday announced its tie up with GreenLine, a pioneer in green and smart logistics in India, for the introduction of LNG-fuelled heavy trucks in its logistics.

With this association, GreenLine will enable JK Lakshmi Cement to decarbonise its road logistics operations in a phased manner over the next few years.

Starting with a fleet of 10 LNG trucks plying on the Sirohi(Rajasthan)-Surat (Gujarat) route, the companies plan to scale this up substantially over the next two years. Each LNG truck reduces around 35 ton CO2 emissions per year.

With the switch to LNG fueled logistics, JK Lakshmi Cement aims to reduce its carbon emissions, not only to achieve its environmental goals but also boost its ESG performance.

Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, said: “JK Lakshmi Cement believes in sustainable & responsible growth that encompasses our society and the

environment. Deploying LNG trucks is our first step towards sustainable transportation. This green trucking initiative of GreenLine Logistics will act as a gamechanger for the country’s cement transportation industry and help facilitate the eventual transition

towards a more circular economy. We are pleased to be partnering with GreenLine and look forward to scaling this initiative up over the coming months.”

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said: “We are proud to be associated with JK Lakshmi Cement as their partner for decarbonisation of their road logistics. As leading companies emphasise on their ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance, reducing emissions from their heavy trucking logistics becomes key. GreenLine, the pioneer in decarbonisation of heavy trucking in India through its fleet of LNG HCVs, is enabling this journey for companies. We expect many more industries to join us in

this journey towards green trucking.”

Heavy trucking emits 10-12 per cent of the total emissions. The shift to LNG fuelled trucks will reduce toxic emissions of CO2 by 28 per cent, CO by up to 70 per cent, NOx by upto 59 per cent, SOx by upto 100 per cent, and Particulate Matter by up to 91 per cent. The adoption of LNG trucks will also aid in reducing noise pollution by upto 30 per cent.

GreenLine Logistics is pioneering green & smart logistics in India.

The company aims to be the country’s largest green road logistics company providing emissions reduction in heavy trucking for ESG conscious businesses. GreenLine is paving the way for widespread adoption of LNG fuelled heavy trucking for long haul logistics by

showcasing the immense advantages of green logistics for industries.

GreenLine has created India’s first & only integrated green logistics ecosystem that will catalyse the adoption of LNG HCVs and accelerate green trucking in India.

