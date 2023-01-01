Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) leaders from different political parties have condemned the terrorist attack on Sunday evening in which four civilians were killed and six others were injured in a village in Rajouri district.

J&K State Congress said in a statement that the incident is serious and belies claims of the government and the security heads regarding the ground situation.

“I strongly condemn brutal terror attack at Dhangri, Rajouri, in which 3 civilians have been killed. This is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Vikar Rasool Wani tweeted.

Democratic Azad Party Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad has also condemned the incident.

“I strongly condemn brutal terror attack at Dhangri, Rajouri, in which 3 civilians have been killed. This is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Azad tweeted.

Apni Party Vice-President Choudhary Zulfkar Ali has strongly condemned the killing of four civilians and injuries to several others.

“The incident is highly condemnable. It shows that the enemies of peace are desperate to damage communal harmony and stability in the district,” he said.

