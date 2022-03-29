Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday addressed 20,000 Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) members from across the UT during a virtual PRI Conference.

Terming the PRIs as the foundation of rural construction and development programmes, he said that in governance, from policy to service delivery, they act as the living cells of the system. “By strengthening the PRIs, we are empowering a more effective system to truly realize the vision of Gram Swaraj.”

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing a three-tier Panchayati Raj system in J&K, the Lt Governor said that under the guidance of PM, they have been strengthening the roots of PRIs to build an inclusive society.

“Our effort is to remove the gap between rural and urban, so that prosperity reaches the home and heart of every citizen of J&K,” he added.

Appreciating the initiative taken to bring the PRIs on a common platform, the Lt Governor said that the unprecedented participation of PRI representatives reflects the untiring efforts of the government to make PRIs more empowered, participatory, and vibrant.

He observed that the effective devolution of three ‘Fs’ – funds, functions and functionaries – has established the centrality of Panchayats in governance and implementation of public welfare schemes.

It will bring effective social and economic empowerment, besides ensuring that the benefits of rapid economic growth actually reach the last person in the queue, he added.

Noting that “a historical decision was taken to involve PRIs to formulate district capex budget to effectively plan and carry out development works”, Sinha said that funds are also being provided to the PRIs to evolve their development schemes as per the needs of local population.

20220329-223601