J&K LG announces ex-gratia for kin of civilian killed by terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of Deepu, a civilian who was killed by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, an official statement said.

The Lt Governor has also approved Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to a tragic bus accident on Tuesday in Jammu and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured.

He has directed the district administration to take care of the treatment and provide all assistance to the bereaved families.

