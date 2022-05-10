INDIA

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for the ensuing Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE).

The decision was taken keeping in view the demands from aspirants and several delegations during a series of meetings with Sinha.

Following the meetings, Sinha approved age relaxation in the upper age limit of JKCCE candidates in all three categories.

Now, the upper age limit for open merit candidates will be 35 years instead of 32 years, for reserved category and in-service candidates it will be 37 years instead of 34 years, and for physically challenged candidates it will be 38 years.

The government understands the aspirations of the youth and a decision has been taken to ensure that JKCCE exams are conducted on a regular basis, unlike the past when these exams were held irregularly after a gap of many years, Sinha said in a tweet.

