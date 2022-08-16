Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Jashn-e-Dal programme to celebrate the 75 years of Independence, under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organised on the banks of iconic Dal Lake at Nehru Park.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor suggested five resolutions for conservation, preservation of ecological heritage.

Observing that there has been increase in population leading to encroachment and deterioration of water resources, the Lieutenant Governor stressed that Janbhagidari, effective coordination, anti-encroachment drive, short-term plan of next five years and a long-term plan of 25 years would be required for “restoring past glory of our lakes and rivers”.

The Lieutenant Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Mission Amrit Sarovar under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to revive ponds, rivers, lakes which are a vital part of the society and are “essential for our existence”.

The power of “Jan Bhagidhari” has borne visible changes in the cleanliness in and around our iconic water bodies. “Today, Dal is cleaner than before. Public focus has now shifted towards the rejuvenation of Gilsar and Khushalsar Lake,” he added.

A scintillating Shikara rally with performances representing the rich culture of Jammu Kashmir remained the highlight of the Jashn-e-Dal celebration organised under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

