INDIA

J&K LG attends Jashn-e-Dal event at iconic Dal Lake

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Jashn-e-Dal programme to celebrate the 75 years of Independence, under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organised on the banks of iconic Dal Lake at Nehru Park.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor suggested five resolutions for conservation, preservation of ecological heritage.

Observing that there has been increase in population leading to encroachment and deterioration of water resources, the Lieutenant Governor stressed that Janbhagidari, effective coordination, anti-encroachment drive, short-term plan of next five years and a long-term plan of 25 years would be required for “restoring past glory of our lakes and rivers”.

The Lieutenant Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Mission Amrit Sarovar under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to revive ponds, rivers, lakes which are a vital part of the society and are “essential for our existence”.

The power of “Jan Bhagidhari” has borne visible changes in the cleanliness in and around our iconic water bodies. “Today, Dal is cleaner than before. Public focus has now shifted towards the rejuvenation of Gilsar and Khushalsar Lake,” he added.

A scintillating Shikara rally with performances representing the rich culture of Jammu Kashmir remained the highlight of the Jashn-e-Dal celebration organised under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

20220816-060403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata writes to PM over ‘faulty’ vaccine policy

    ASUS ROG unveils Zephyrus M16 2022 edition in India

    Enjoy Oscar treats online

    Four years, four defeats later, Himachal CM confident of turnaround in...