The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday called on the family members of Rahul Bhat, the Kashmiri Pandit who was killed by terrorists in Budgam on May 12, and expressed his condolences.

Sinha said the administration stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and assured the family members of all the support from the UT government. The education of the daughter of Rahul Bhat is now the responsibility of the government, he said.

“The J&K government has already formed an SIT to probe Rahul Bhat’s killing,” Sinha said.

A special cell within the L-G Secretariat is handling the grievances of PM package employees. A nodal officer has been deputed who is looking after the issues on a daily basis. J&K police have also been directed to ensure foolproof security for the PM package employees.

