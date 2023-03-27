Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the power scenario in the UT.

“The Lt Governor appraised the multi-pronged strategies to meet the high electricity demand in the summer season and directed for integrating reforms for making the power sector robust and resilient,” an official statement said.

He also directed “effective enforcement through a dedicated enforcement wing for the detection of theft of electricity, wrong metering, enquiring into public complaints, unauthorized extensions in load, and surprise checking”.

Sinha also ordered immediate steps to ensure functioning of all the meters on 11 kV, and repair of the damaged meters within one month.

Smart meters must be saturated feeder-wise to protect consumer interests and quality standards. It will empower the consumers and help them to conserve energy and usage in an efficient manner, the Lt Governor said.

He also sought a report on steps taken to reduce AT&C losses. He further directed the department to fix the responsibility and draw up an action plan for reducing the losses within a specific timeframe.

The Lt Governor emphasized on training and capacity building of PDD staff, online registration of new consumers, massive awareness drive, proper maintenance of power infrastructure, and constitution of teams of officers for monitoring physical condition of equipment.

He also passed explicit directions for ensuring power supply to new industrial estates and railway tunnels.

