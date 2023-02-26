INDIA

J&K LG condemns killing of civilian by terrorists in Pulwama

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama district that left a civilian dead.

He said the administration is standing strong with the bereaved family.

Sanjay Kumar Sharma was killed by terrorists on Sunday in Achan village of Pulwama.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts of terrorism firmly and decisively,” the Lt Governor said.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing of civilian by terrorists.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir,” he tweeted.

“Sanjay was working as a bank security guard and was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my condolences to his loved ones.”

20230226-172203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All eyes on Ballygunge as voters get ready for the big...

    Microsoft to shut Teams free version from April 12

    Prez poll: Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow today

    Goa pastor arrested for alleged religious conversions