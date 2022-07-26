Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh in favour of the next of kin of all those who lost their lives in the incident of flash flood near Amarnath cave on July 8, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s Office has also sanctioned Rs 50,000 each in favour of individuals who received serious injuries in the incident.

“I am grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident of flash-flood near Shri Amarnath ji cave,” said the Lt. Governor.

The Lt. Governor also thanked the central government for extending the financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

The Union Territory Administration has already disbursed Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of deceased.

