J&K LG flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally at Dal Lake in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar.

“Tiranga Utsav is a celebration of ideals and aspirations of the country. I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the Tricolour on their homes from 13th to 15th August,” said the Lt. Governor.

Hundreds of Shikaras under the District Administration’s ‘Tiranga Utsav’, carrying the Tricolour rowed together in the Dal Lake instilling the spirit of nationalism and peace, as part of the celebrations commemorating the 75 years of Independence.

The rally commenced with the Police Pipe Band playing the National Anthem.

Pertinently, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is witnessing huge participation of the people in the valley.

Aftab Malik, District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Srinagar; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vijay Kumar, Additional DGP Kashmir; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

20220812-131003

