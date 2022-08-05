Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the 150-bedded Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Superspeciality Hospital in Nowgam.

The Lt Governor said that the new state-of-the-art hospital, equipped with all the advanced medical facilities, will strengthen the government’s efforts of ensuring quality healthcare services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, besides generating employment opportunities for the local residents.

The LG said to protect the health of citizens is the foremost responsibility of the administration.

“The UT is partnering with renowned healthcare companies, bringing private players on board and facilitating all such efforts to bridge the health gap for extending affordable and accessible healthcare facilities for all segments of society,” said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the major strides made in the healthcare ecosystem, the Lt Governor said: “Jammu and Kashmir, once struggling to cater to the healthcare needs of the people, is now emerging as one of the leading states/UTs in various health parameters.

“Even after 67 years of Independence, there were only three medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven new medical colleges have been established in the Union Territory in just eight years. J&K has the unique distinction of being the first union territory in the country with two AIIMS,” he said.

20220805-230603