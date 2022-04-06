Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the Golf Training Academy for students of government schools at Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

In his remarks on the occasion, he said that the UT administration is making efforts to make this game inclusive and accessible to common masses.

The Lt Governor said the administration has already established a Golf Academy at Kashmir Golf Course, Srinagar, to popularise golf among youth and students. And, now within a year, the first batch of 100 children is starting their basic training at Jammu Tawi Golf Course and after 15 days, Phase 2 of this training will commence. More students from government established schools in different districts would be provided golf training, he added.

The newly-inaugurated Golf Academy at Jammu Tawi Golf Course aims to train the students and youth and to support them turn into professional golfers so that the youth of J&K is able to showcase their talent in the professional domain.

The academy will run a program of continuous education for general public including kids, adults, and amateur golfers, besides certifying the individuals participating in the programme. It will also be a training centre for the national and state-level players.

