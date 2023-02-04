Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated Special Governance Camps for Kashmiri migrants at Jagti Colony in Jammu.

The 12-day long camp at six locations is aimed to ensure 100 per cent saturation of social security schemes for Kashmiri migrants.

Eighteen departments have put up their stalls at the camp that includes facilities for enrolment of youth for self employment, skilling and up-skilling.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said: “The administration is sensitive to the issues of Kashmiri Migrant families and ‘PM Package Employees’.”

“Few unfortunate incidents had occurred. These attacks were not only on individuals but also on the integrity of India. There are a handful of people, who on the behest of the neighbouring country are targeting innocent civilians,” the Lt. Governor said.

He said: “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working with full sensitivity and commitment to address all the issues.”

Sinha also said that many ‘PM Package Employees’ have resumed their duties and the direction has been issued to release their pending salaries without delay.

He said that almost all the posts under the PM Package have been filled and the UT government has made all the arrangements for the construction of 6,000 dwellings.

“Except two, the construction is underway on all the sites. I am personally monitoring the progress,” the Lt Governor said.

He also said that 80-85 per cent PM Package employees are posted at district headquarters.

Some are posted at tehsil headquarters after the security audit of the areas. We have ensured that no one is posted at any office or school situated in remote isolated area, he added.

“We are committed to fulfill the expectation of people. Earlier, the laws were formulated to retrieve the properties of Kashmiri Pandit brothers but it was not implemented. We have taken immediate action and out of 8,000 applications received on Migrant Portal, around 6,000 cases have been resolved. The administration and the security forces are working with dedication to ensure your safety,” the Lt. Governor said.

20230204-232204