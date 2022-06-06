Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the Union Territory’s first Maternal and Child Health Conclave at the SKICC.

On the occasion, he also dedicated paediatric wards, ICUs, and maternal ICUs to the public.

In his inaugural address, Sinha said that the conclave will provide a unique platform to deliberate upon challenges, opportunities and newer initiatives in maternal and child healthcare.

He said that J&K has registered significant decline in the infant mortality rate during the last one year and the administration envisions at further decreasing maternal and child mortality to establish the UT at the forefront of providing quality healthcare.

“Medical institutions must provide a big canvas to our researchers and doctors who are talented and capable to produce path-breaking inventions in the healthcare. I hope that our talent pool will be responsive to such opportunities and take full advantage of it for larger public interest,” he added.

He urged the premier medical colleges, super-specialty hospitals and other health institutions to encourage research and new innovations at the grassroots level to further strengthen the health safety net in the UT.

“We have taken decisive steps to address healthcare challenges and enhancing access to health facilities in remote areas. Grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing best health infrastructure to UT of J&K. It has given a new hope and confidence to healthcare sector,” the Lt Governor said.

