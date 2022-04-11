INDIA

J&K LG launches portal to connect youth with the industry

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Monday launched a dedicated portal of Mission Youth in collaboration with Vision India, to connect the youth of J&K with the industry.

The initiative aims to provide more than 10,000 job opportunities to the youth in 2022.

The dedicated portal — ‘AVSAR — Connect to Opportunities Initiative’ — has been provisioned to facilitate the youth with real-time information flow notifying students about pre-placement activities and job opportunities.

All ITIs and other technical institutions in the UT will be on-boarded in the programme for achieving the best outcomes for enterprising youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said the J&K administration has taken many steps to create infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up economic development, and to meet the aspirations of the youth so that they can contribute to the society and achieve self-growth.

The easily accessible online platform would act as an interface between trained and skilled workforce, he added.

“The J&K administration is determined to provide quality education, skill training and better employment to the youth,” Sinha said.

