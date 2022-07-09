Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited SKIMS hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health of pilgrims who were injured in Friday’s incident of cloudburst at Amarnath holy cave.

The Lt Governor met the doctors treating the injured and impressed for all possible treatment for their speedy recovery.

The Lt Governor went around the wards where injured were receiving treatment, and enquired about their well-being.

Prof Parvaiz A. Koul, Director SKIMS briefed the Lt Governor on the health facilities being extended to the injured pilgrims for their treatment.

It was informed that seven pilgrims who were injured during the tragic cloudburst are under-going treatment at the Hospital and being monitored by senior health staff.

Later, Manoj Sinha also visited PCR, Srinagar where he was briefed about the status of sending the mortal remains of deceased pilgrims to their respective hometowns.

