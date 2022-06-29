Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday held a meeting with senior political leaders to discuss arrangements and management of the Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

“The Lt. Governor observed that sacred pilgrimage strengthens our faith in the goodness of mankind and its successful conduct is responsibility of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir,” a statement said.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a reflection of our composite culture and people belonging to all the faiths are contributing to make it successful,” the Lt Governor said.

All the senior leaders in the meeting speaking in one voice observed that Amarnath Yatra is like a big festival, a celebration of Kashmiriyat for common man of Jammu and Kashmir, and each and every citizen of the union territory will ensure warm hospitality and comfort of the pilgrims.

The senior leaders appealed to the people for their continuous support and assistance in the conduct of the Yatra, which is pride of Jammu Kashmir and reflection of unity in diversity.

The senior leaders also observed that Yatra is a vital part of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy and livelihood source for a large number of local people.

The Lt. Governor also apprised the meeting about the arrangements put in place for Amarnath Yatra, besides special places identified at all Yatra Camps for selling local products, including famous art and handicrafts of Jammu Kashmir.

All the senior leaders of prominent political parties of J&K put forth their views and suggestions for the smooth and successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

The Lt. Governor said a similar meeting would be held after 10 days of Yatra.

The political leaders who participated in the meeting included Dr. Farooq Abdullah, M.Y. Tarigami, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Muzzafar Shah, Altaf Bukhari, G.A. Mir, Ravinder Raina, Hakeem Mohd. Yaseen and GM Shaheen, the statement added.

20220629-222025