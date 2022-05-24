Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday met Umran Malik, the fast bowler from Jammu who got selected in the Indian team for the T20 series against South Africa starting next month.

While appreciating Malik’s hard work, Sinha said that his achievement is a proud moment for Jammu & Kashmir which will motivate and inspire many more youth from the UT to follow his footsteps and bring laurels to J&K and the country.

“As a sporting genius and a global sporting icon, Umran will continue to inspire our youth, not only in sports but also in other areas of human endeavour,” Sinha said.

“Jammu Kashmir has the potential to achieve excellence in international sporting events and the administration is committed to popularise a robust sports culture among the children and the youth. I call upon our youth to develop a strong winner’s instinct,” Sinha said.

The L-G also thanked Umran’s parents and family members for their support and sacrifice.

Umran Malik, the pace sensation of Sunrises Hyderabad, received his maiden call-up for the national team for the upcoming five-match T20 home series against South Africa starting June 9.

