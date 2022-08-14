Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to the ‘Lion of Baramulla’, Maqbool Sherwani and the brave soldiers of Sikh Regiment who made the supreme sacrifice to save the lives of thousands of Kashmiris and foiled the invasion of Pakistan army regulars and tribal raiders.

The Lieutenant Governor laid wreath at Sikh War Memorial and then paid tributes to Maqbool Sherwani at Maqbool Memorial Sheerwani Hall Baramulla.

He also honoured the family of Maqbool Sheerwani, war veterans and kins of freedom fighters during the visit.

Remembering the contributions of Maqbool Sherwani, Sinha said, in October 1947, this young man fought the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani government and its army and protected the pride of the Tricolor.

The Lieutenant Governor also recalled the Sikh heroes led by Lt Colonel Diwan Ranjit Rai who had set a unique example of dedication, valour and devotion to duty in protecting every inch of the land of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I also salute the sacrifices of our forefathers who kept our flag flying high and ensured our journey on the road to progress was uninterrupted. Youth must take the inspiration from ideas and ideals that shaped our destiny to face the challenges of the future,” Sinha said.

