INDIA

J&K LG releases Amarnath Yatra guidebook

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday released “Shri Amarnathji Yatra Guidebook”, published by the Tourism Federation of Jammu.

“The Lt Governor appreciated the Tourism Federation of Jammu for selfless service to pilgrims.

“The Lt Governor also shared the key initiatives taken by the UT Government and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to facilitate the hassle-free and smooth pilgrimage of the devotees,” an official statement said.

Sinha further highlighted the efforts to promote spiritual tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

The representatives of Tourism Federation of Jammu expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration and the Shrine Board for augmenting the facilities for pilgrims and service providers.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 this year and it will culminate on August 31.

20230430-195201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Contested Place of Worship: History and context of the Gyanvapi Mosque...

    Tarun Gogoi, Digvijaya Singh spent night at Kaziranga in 2008: Assam...

    AIMIM leaders refuse to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ in Bihar Assembly

    PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation in India