Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of agriculture credit schemes of banking and financial institutions for Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

He directed the bank officials and administrative officers for seamless coordination at district level for effective implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and 100 per cent saturation of benefits under Kisan Credit Card and other Central and UT Schemes of agriculture and allied sectors.

Sinha also directed the bank officials to appoint nodal officers for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions to monitor the cases received by banks under HADP and other schemes.

Small and marginal farmers should be top priority in implementation of HADP. Deputy Commissioners must ensure FPOs are transformed into engines of growth and districts must compete to script success stories of such organisations, said the Lt Governor.

He said the 29 projects worth Rs 5,013 crore under the HADP will have a transformative impact on the agriculture economy of J&K.

20230526-205402