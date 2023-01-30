INDIASPORTS

J&K LG reviews preparedness for 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed preparation for the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games scheduled to begin on February 10.

Briefed by senior officials on the progress of preparatory works assigned to the respective departments, he directed the officials to complete all pending works expeditiously and to ensure that all the facilities meet the international standards.

“The promotional campaign of the winter games should be stepped up to generate enthusiasm among sports lovers,” Sinha said.

The meeting was informed that this edition of Khelo India Winter Games is expecting around 1,800 players, officials, dignitaries, and media persons from across the country.

For the first time, an online registration portal with feedback mechanism and customised mobile app has been developed, and hoardings with QR Code are being installed enroute to facilitate the participating sportspersons and the visitors.

“Khelo India Winter Games is an occasion not only to celebrate sporting excellence but also the spirit of camaraderie among sportspersons of the country. It is an opportunity for us to showcase J&K’s culture, warm hospitality and our organisational capabilities,” the Lt Governor said.

20230130-193604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Kashmir Files’ has initiated conversation, let it build up: BJP

    Indian smartwatch brands capture 60% market share in Q1, Noise leads

    Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Anantnag

    Visas of stranded foreign nationals valid till August 31: MHA