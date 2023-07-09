INDIA

J&K LG reviews preparedness for flood management

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Zero Bridge in Srinagar and reviewed the overall preparedness for flood management.

LG has directed for continuous monitoring of water levels and dissemination of early warning to all agencies in real time.

“The I&FC Department has installed five automatic water Level Recorders installed on River Jhelum and nine on its tributaries to monitor the water levels on real time basis. The water levels are analysed and disseminated to all stakeholders,” an official statement said.

“LG was apprised that as of now flood situation has been averted, water level at Sangam has receded and situation is under control.”

LG also enquired about the progress of PMDP-Phase (II) works and instructed the Department to expedite the flood management works especially on Flood Spill Channel so that life and property of public can be safeguarded.

