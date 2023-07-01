INDIA

J&K LG reviews SASB control room operations

NewsWire
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a review meeting on Control Room operations set up at Raj Bhawan for Amarnath Yatra.

LG reviewed the queue management, deployment of security personnel, women constables, operation of langers and security forces at lower Holy Cave, installation of railings and heli services with the officers of the control room.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board’s (SASB) control room is working 24×7 and coordinating with various stakeholders on the ground to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage.

“A big push has been made to improve the facilities for pilgrims and to provide best of comfort to make the spiritual journey a pleasurable experience,” the Lt Governor said.

