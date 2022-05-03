INDIA

J&K LG takes part in ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Amarnath Yatri Niwas in Srinagar

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday took part in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of a Yatri Niwas of Amarnathji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday.

The new facility will fulfil a long-pending demand of all the stakeholders and organisations associated with the Amarnath Yatra, including devotees from across the country and abroad. It will be built over 25-kanal land and once it is completed, the Yatri Niwas will cater to more than 3,000 pilgrims.

Sinha observed that the Yatri Niwas being built in Jammu and Srinagar will be developed into vibrant centres of spirituality and knowledge. Spiritual programmes will also be organised round the year for the pilgrims and local people.

With an aim to make Amarnath Yatra a memorable and comfortable experience for scores of devotees, the J&K administration has initiated construction of Yatri Niwas at Ramban, Jammu, and now at Srinagar.

Both the facilities will have a common room with places of worship and evening ‘aarti’, and a library for showcasing the spiritual and cultural heritage of J&K to the visiting pilgrims.

The Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

It was informed that this year, provision has been made for tents and prefab structures in Pahalgam and Baltal Axis, which will facilitate accommodation for 57 per cent more pilgrims than earlier Yatras.

Comprehensive arrangements have also been made for langar, water, resting spots, washrooms, and RFID tracking in nine districts on all routes of the journey.

Keeping in view the Covid situation, all protocols will be followed and isolation facilities will be built near Panjtarni, Holy Cave and Sheshnag.

A 100-bed Covid care facility is also being prepared for the pilgrims in Srinagar. Moreover, the number of oxygen booths has been increased from 14 to 26 this year and two 30-bed hospitals are being set up for the pilgrims at Baltal and Chandanwari.

20220503-215202

