With a vision to convert all 20 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir into an export hub, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union MoS, Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Friday unveiled the District Export Plans for J&K.

Addressing the gathering at the event organised at SKICC, the Lt Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir region possesses several comparative advantages like climate and rich art and craft culture.

The Lt Governor said that every district of Jammu and Kashmir is blessed to have local products with potential to go global.

Nine GI tagged products, more than 50 export potential products have been identified and institutional mechanism is created in all the districts to provide support for export promotion, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a top performer, reaching 3rd position among Union Territory’s in Export Promotion index and improving 13 positions in overall ranking.

With its rapidly growing economy, expanding market and industrial base, Jammu and Kashmir is determined to construct a strong edifice of export ecosystem, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor observed that the administration is not only aiming to take J&K export from Rs 1,845 crore to Rs 5,000 crore, but it is also resolute to build a better future for our youth and a society free of inequality and unemployment. “We therefore, seek to make every citizen an equal partner in the development journey,” the Lt Governor further said.

The Lt Governor said that in the last two years, UT administration has taken several steps to identify and promote the exports of local products, resulting in a 54 per cent increase in exports in 2021-22, as compared to 2020-21.

The G-20 summit to be held next year will provide such a historic opportunity to all of us to display the great tradition of the UT to the world and open new vistas to tap the ever-growing global market for handicrafts, which has reached $680 billion in 2021 and will reach $1,252 billion by 2027, observed the Lt Governor.

Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State, Commerce & Industry, termed the occasion as an important step towards realising Prime Minister’s vision of making the districts of J&K strong economic hubs, besides giving further impetus to the exports from the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is committed to strengthen each district of Jammu and Kashmir to optimally leverage their potential through District Export Hubs. The District Export Plans of the UT of J&K shall provide single source access to all stakeholders, industry and sector-wise exports data, along with user-friendly detailed data analysis, added the Union MoS.

