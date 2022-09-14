INDIA

J&K LG visit border areas in Poonch, reviews security

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited the forward areas of Poonch on Wednesday and took stock of the security situation along the border.

The Lt Governor, who is on a two-day visit to Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and forward areas at the border village Degwar Terwanh.

He was briefed on the overall security situation prevalent on the LoC, development works in the border villages by the army, counter infiltration grid, and operational preparedness.

Interacting with the officers and personnel of the armed forces, he commended them for the selfless service in challenging situations, and also appreciated the excellent synergy between civil administration, J&K Police, army and other security agencies.

“I salute the exemplary bravery of our armed forces. J&K UT is witnessing a new dawn of peace, progress and prosperity. Our armed forces, police, CAPFs are handling the challenges with full strength, valour and dedication. India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb peace, unity and integrity of the country,” Lt Governor said.

20220914-175802

