Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Amarnath Yatra Base camp at Baltal and interacted with the pilgrims, ponywalas, volunteers and officers deputed there.

At the camp, the Lt Governor enquired about the facilities, quality of services, well-being of yatris and volunteers.

The Lt Governor also carried out on-site inspection of Control Rooms established there and directed officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drives along the yatra route and base camp.

The Lt Governor observed that UT administration has made adequate arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth yatra for the pilgrims.

The Lt Governor was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal on various arrangements including power and water supply, sanitation, toilet units, rural haat, street lighting, healthcare facilities, availability of ambulances, veterinary services, fire tenders, traffic situation etc.

He informed that adequate mobile oxygen units have been placed on various locations, besides men and machinery are in place at vulnerable spots to tackle any exigency.

While interacting with the yatris, stakeholders, and members of Langer management committees, the Lt Governor enquired about their experience of the ongoing pilgrimage. He also extended his best wishes for their safe spiritual pilgrimage.

