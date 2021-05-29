J&K on Saturday reported 2,253 new Covid cases and 46 fatalities, health officials said.

Officials said that out of the 2,253 fresh infections, 794 are from Jammu division and 1,459 from Kashmir division, while 4,334 more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Meanwhile, 46 more patients succumbed to Covid on Saturday, pushing the total toll to 3,841.

So far, 286,684 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 243,588 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 39,255 out of which 15,008 are from Jammu division and 24,247 from Kashmir division.

–IANS

