J&K has reported 3,677 new Covid cases and 63 deaths in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the authorities have extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till May 24.

Of the 3,677 fresh infections, 1,728 are from Jammu division and 1,949 from Kashmir division.

With 63 more fatalities, the death toll in J&K has climbed to 3,090.

Officials said that 4,140 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

So far, J&K has reported 240,467 Covid cases, out of which 185,902 have recovered.

–IANS

