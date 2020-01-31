J&K Lt Governor for integrated development of Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here on Thursday stressed perspective planning and integrated development of the city and called for coordinated measures to complete projects within date.

The Lt Governor, while reviewing Smart City projects, asked for time-bound completion of schemes for beautification, efficient service delivery and citizen services, which included modernisation of 10 revenue offices, construction of cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways, fire safety systems in city, EOC, Jhelum beautification, conservation of shrines, heritage network, smart hospitals, smart lighting, digitization of revenue records, improved road network, intelligent traffic lighting system.

Complimenting the smart schools initiative, he asked for extending the scheme to 50 more schools in rural areas and downtown. He also asked HUDD to authorise SPV of the smart city project to develop smart bus stops under the private-public partnership.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner and the SDA to acquire more land for parking infrastructure in downtown and city markets.

Reviewing the drainage and sewerage sector, he emphasised for special focus on areas around the Dal Lake and other water bodies in the city.

He asked for robust waste segregation mechanism and garbage collection. For disposal of waste, he stressed converting the waste into energy on scientific lines. The L-G also asked for comprehensive steps for revamping the Srinagar Municipal Corporation not only for sanitation but various services and infrastructure development for citizen convenience.

He also called for revamping public transport system in a time-bound manner, which will include smart bus stops, electric buses, charging stations, e-rickshaws and replacement of old buses.

The L-G ordered removal of encroachment from the city markets, public places and roads. Traffic police was asked to formulate the plan for one-way traffic in congested areas.

On being informed that the water ATMs and Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) would be set up at 100 locations across the city and tender for pilot project at 25 locations has been issued, the L-G said these ATMs and RVMs would provide drinking water facility and also a source of employment for many.

–IANS

zi/pcj