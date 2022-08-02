Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday requested Amarnath Yatris to complete darshan by August 5 amid forecasts of adverse weather thereafter.

He took part in Chhari pujan in presence of Mahant Charri Mubarak, Deependra Giri at the Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada, on the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shukal Panchami. It is one of the important rituals prior to the culmination of the annual pilgrimage.

Talking to media persons, Sinha said: “Over 3 lakh Yatris have had Darshan so far. Hot weather has affected the size of the Holy Lingam and we have weather reports of heavy rains after August 5.

“Yatris are requested to complete the Yatra by August 5 in light of the adverse weather advisory thereafter.”

The Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and was scheduled to end after 43 days on August 11 on Shravan Purnima.

In light of the Lt Governor’s announcement, it is likely that the Yatra this year would be open for the pilgrims till August 5 only.

