INDIA

J&K Lt governor reviews preparedness for G20 meeting

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss preparations for G20 meeting at Srinagar.

Addressing the meeting, the Lt Governor said: “G20 is a matter of pride for the country. We should make concerted efforts to ensure successful conduct of G20 meeting in Srinagar.”

He asked the departments to contribute enthusiastically to make the historic occasion a memorable one.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, GoI (through virtual mode), Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, R.K. Goyal, financial commissioner (Home), Dilbag Singh, DGP, Special Secretary & Joint Secretaries from G20 Secretariat, besides other senior officers.

20230504-165405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 easy to prepare Ramadan recipes for your Iftar party

    Biswabhusan brought dignity to Governor’s post: Jagan

    All for ‘The Gray Man’: Dhanush thanks Anand Mahindra, posts pic...

    BAI to conduct selection trials for CWG and other major events